“The guy’s only doing it for some doll,” sing characters Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet as they open up the show at Henderson County Performing Art Center’s production of Guys and Dolls.
This musical comedy classic is usually performed on larger stages, with more extensive sets, but the HCPAC has outdone themselves once again with their set work and performers who promise to deliver Broadway style performances with memorable numbers like “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”
In Guys and Dolls, gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the money to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities are breathing down his neck. Timm Zitz, plays the role of Detroit, and he knocks it out of the park as the gangster that you can’t help but fall in love with.
Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years. Nikki DuBose, who plays Adelaide, is no stranger to HCPAC audiences and she always brings the house down with her marvelous character acting. Audiences will fall in love with her portrayal of the long-suffering Miss Adelaide and the chemistry between these two actors on stage is so convincing and adorable.
Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the money, played by HCPAC familiar favorite, Daniel Holmes, who is able to play to his serious, romantic side in this show. Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown as a result, who is played by Sariah Joblin. Sariah not only spent countless hours memorizing lines and music to play the lovelorn Miss Sarah, she also helped build sets and painted backdrops.
One of the most popular characters in the show, Benny Southstreet, is performed by Troy Martin, who is fantastic with his over-the-top portrayal of the gangster. Another loved character is Nicely-Nicely Johnson, who is played by a favorite HCPAC actor, Chandler Hinojoza. He possesses impeccable comedic timing and can sing and dance like crazy.
Cameron Griffis, fresh off his stint playing Brother Justin Waverly in Christmas Belles, plays gangster, Angie the Ox, in this show. These three and the other gangsters will keep you entertained as they struggle to find a place for their floating crap game in 1950’s NYC.
Tom Lang, who plays high-rolling gambler Big Jule, adds awesome comedy and timing to his performance and his wife, Vanessa, appears in several scenes as the glamorous starlet, signing autographs and being admired by her fans on the streets of New York.
Tony Rives is great in the role of the spunky gangster, Rusty Charlie, and Aaliyah Braxton is putting her talents and personality to work in numerous roles as a gangster, Society Max, and as a NYC pick pocket as part of the ensemble. Audrey Martin and Baylie Sasser, Kemp High School students, are dancing in the multiple ensemble Hotbox Dancer scenes.
There are 38 cast and crew members which also include the talents of Doug (Sonny) Humble, Anita Joblin, Tony Martin, Lin Humphrey, Jeremiah Niswonger, Christina Cole, Kristin Stewart, Michael Ritch, Jewel Hood, Maddy Wilson, Nicohle Lansdale, Kylee Proctor, Leila Lignon, and others.
HCPAC appreciates PJ Ericson as its sponsor for the show and she is also part of the cast as General Cartwright, with her smiling face which brings so much energy to the show.
Director Karen Holmes and Assistant Director Ami Hickmon have created a magical production that will create memories for your family as they take in the music directed by Pat Williams.
The eye-popping set, thanks to Joclyn Ewers, Eric Holmes, and Jacob Lorance, and many others who spent hours working on it, is ready for audiences to enter the world of 1950 New York City and the new lights in the HCPAC which make the colors pop off the stage are ready to go.
Purchase your tickets early, as the show is already sold out at certain times and they anticipate all shows selling out. HCPAC says to beware of scams also, as there are strangers trying to sell fake tickets to the show in online forums. Tickets are available at www.hcpac.org or call them at 903-675-3908.
