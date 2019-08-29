A third massive methamphetamine seizure this month by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators also netted two dealers, a gun, heroin, cocaine, and crack.
All total, this August, Hillhouse’s team has taken $56,759 worth of meth off the streets.
“The dedication of our narcotics investigators and the men and women supporting them is getting this horrible drug out of the hands of addicts and would-be users,” Hillhouse said. “Our anti-drug crew – including K-9 Deputy Max – has brought in one and a quarter pounds of ready-to-be-sold meth this month alone.”
Last night’s raid began around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Old Omen Road in Tyler, Texas.
A half-pound of meth was found there along with black tar heroin, suspected cocaine, crack and marijuana.
Scales, baggies and other items commonly used to distribute the drugs were also confiscated at the scene.
Teresa Michelle Steppe, 53, of Chandler was arrested at the scene. Just last week, she was caught with a quarter-pound of meth.
She quickly bonded out, but Hillhouse’s Investigators stayed on the case as she moved to Tyler where they arrested her again.
Charles Sanchez, 52 of Tyler was also arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of the drugs.
He was joined by gun-toting Christopher Lovelady, 34, of Tyler in the Smith County Jail for dealing and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Charged with possession of a controlled substance was Courtney Singleton, 34, also of Tyler.
It was Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators Gabriel Shue, Kenneth Slaton, and Wayne Nutt who led the raid. Major David Faught and members of the Tyler Police Department assisted.
Sheriff Hillhouse wants to thank Tyler Police Department for their help with this case. They did an outstanding job and were a lot of help to our office in this investigation.
The search warrant for the raid was signed by 7th District Judge Kerry Russell from Smith County.
In the one big meth arrest earlier which landed suspect Steppe in jail, a quarter of a pound of the contraband was found during the drug raid at a home in the 19000 block of Red Oak in Larue.
The street value of that meth is $11,350, Hillhouse said.
“And we apprehended one other suspect earlier this month with a half a pound of meth worth $22,700.00,” Hillhouse said. “This makes August one of our biggest months in our history of fighting drugs in this county.”
Finally, this month, one of the largest confiscations of meth since Hillhouse brought his K-9 Deputies on board happened near Chandler when half-a-pound of the drugs were discovered during a routine traffic stop.
That meth is also worth $22,700, Hillhouse said.
James Clayton Mastin, 60, from Flint, was arrested by Investigators Slaton and Shue in the Sportsman Paradise Subdivision. Deputy Meagan Hogan and K-9 Max were called to the scene and discovered the drugs.
