The Gun Barrel City Council authorized applying for a large loan for improvements at Big Chief Landing, Tuesday. The item was just one of the Economic Development Corporation issues the council tackled at the meeting.
EDC Executive Director Gayle Cooper said the board and city council agreed on a project for the property at a recent meeting.
“We decided on something that we want to do with Big Chief Landing that is not public,” Cooper said.
The council approved increasing its loan with Southside Bank by $500,000 with a 15 year fixed rate of 3.71%. The city owes about $326,000 on the original loan.
The EDC purchased the vacant Big Chief Landing property in 2016 for future city use. The plan included demolition of the three buildings that were on the property at that time. Just how the property would be used was not announced at the time.
Cooper said the role of the EDC is not to have money in the bank, but to invest it in the community so it rolls over and creates more sales tax.
“Eighty percent of the budget of Gun Barrel City is from sales tax,” Cooper said.
On another item in the Tuesday agenda, the council chose not to approve revised bylaws for the EDC. The bylaws were discussed at length in the May 25 meeting, then sent back to the EDC board to make certain changes. However, the bylaws were sent back to the council, essentially unchanged.
“Personally, I would like to see a set of bylaws come to this council that’s been completed,” Mayor David Skains said.
The council also chose an applicant to fill a vacancy on the EDC board. After hearing from the two finalists on Tuesday and asking questions, the council chose Keith Bond by a 3-2 vote. Bond is retired after serving 34 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
