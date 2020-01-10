At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Gun Barrel City Police Department officers and K-9 assisted the Mabank Police Department and members of the United States Postal Inspectors Service in executing a search warrant in the 300 block of Box Road in the Siesta Shores neighborhood.
According to a social media post, officers recovered and seized several pieces of mail that did not belong to the occupants. One female was arrested on an unrelated warrant and was booked into the Henderson County jail.
The incident remains under investigation and is being handled by the United States Postal Inspectors Service.
