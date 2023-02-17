William Sarsfield of Gun Barrel City was taken into custody by officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions Jan. 6, 2021, on the Lower West Terrace of the United States Capitol building.
The criminal complaint was filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses and Sarsfield is being held in Garland and is expected to be seen in the Northern District of Texas court before the end of the week.
Sarsfield’s wife Carrie Brito-Sarsfield says that her husband and her went to Washington D.C. Jan. 6 for a quick vacation to see friends and attend a Trump rally before she was going to be on permanent dialysis. Carrie said six months ago, the FBI came and asked her husband why he had been at the rally and he explained about their vacation.
“He told them about him helping and saving the officer who was pulled out of the Capitol and how he fought off the crowd to get the officer to safety with the D.C. Fire Department and how he pushed the crowd away from crushing a reporter,” she said.
She said he also sent an email to the FBI that included pictures of William and the officer he saved and all his videos. At that visit, the Sarsfields were thanked by the FBI and then they did not hear anything else after that until his arrest Tuesday.
According to court documents, Jan. 6, 2021, Sarsfield was among rioters who engaged with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol. He entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace at approximately 3:12 p.m., making his way into the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers. Sarsfield entered the tunnel three separate times as the rioters tried to gain access to the Capitol building.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office with assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
The FBI said that more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol with approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
