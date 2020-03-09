The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 4 a.m. Friday. March 6 in the 100 block of Fairhill Lane in Gun Barrel City. The homeowner called Gun Barrel City Police Dispatch and reported smoke coming from their electrical panel.
According to a press release: Firefighters found light smoke in the electrical panel and coming out from the roof in the rear of the house. As firefighters searched for the source of the fire, it rapidly spread into the ceiling and walls in a rear bedroom. In less than two minutes, the fire went from light smoke to a dangerous flashover. In a flashover, the room fills with smoke and very quickly ignites, generating a flashover of fire and heat in excess of 500 degrees. The firefighters recognized the signs of a flashover and were making their way to the door of the home when it happened.
Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said: “Flashover is a very dangerous situation and has caused many firefighter fatalities and serious injuries. Thanks to their training and experience, the firefighter involved in this incident did not sustain any injures; their protective gear sustained heavy damage.”
After being evaluated by UT Health EMS, the firefighter were released back to duty and resumed fighting the fire due to a shortage of manpower. The Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments assisted the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in extinguishing the structure.
“I want to thank the Fire Chiefs of the Mabank and Payne Springs Fire Departments,” Lindaman said. “They responded to our early morning mutual aid request with much needed equipment, water and manpower. With their help, we were able to get this dangerous fire under control within an hour.”
While Gun Barrel City firefighter were conducting a search of the residence after the fire was extinguished, they located the family’s pet Chihuahua, Elvis, who went missing during the fire. The dog had minor smoke inhalation. The home and contents sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injuries to the family members or firefighters.
