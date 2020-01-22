The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to 980 calls for service in 2019.
The largest categories for service were 47 structure fires, 11 grass fires, 83 traffic accidents, 439 medical, 20 general assistance, 11 rescues, eight water rescues, and 120 for unauthorized burning. The call volume for the Fire Department has averaged about 1000 calls for the last five years.
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is classified as a combination Fire Department. A combination Fire Department means it is staffed with a combination of full time and volunteer personnel. The Fire Department has four full time employees: a Chief and three Captains. The volunteer personnel are comprised of an Assistant Chief and 11 fire fighters. The fire department is staffed each day with one full time fire fighter.
According to Chief Joseph Lindaman, “In 2019, we had many interactions with the citizens of Gun Barrel City. In addition to the calls for service, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department provided support at various events in the city like July Fest and the Christmas parade. We also had a chance to interact with the future leaders of Gun Barrel City, talking about what to do in the event of a fire with the children at the pre-school and elementary schools. The Fire Department really appreciates the support of the Gun Barrel City leadership, our Mayor and City Council and, most of all, our citizens. I also want to thank the surrounding Fire Departments for the response to our request for mutual aid in 2019.”
Chief Lindaman continued, “I want to continue to emphasize the importance of smoke detectors in the home, using safety belts and car seats for children, and life jackets when on or around the lake.” Let’s make 2020 the safest year ever in Gun Barrel City!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.