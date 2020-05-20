The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to a report of an unresponsive 13-month-old boy that became submerged in a swimming pool in the 300 block of Masthead. A family member removed the child from the pool. The incident was reported to Gun Barrel City Police dispatch at 4:29 p.m. Monday, May 18. As the caller was on the phone with Gun Barrel dispatch, Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman was in the area and was flagged down by a family member and was first to arrive on scene. Chief Lindaman found a family member attempting to revive the child. The child was unresponsive and not breathing. Chief Lindaman initiated rescue breathing and after a short period, the infant began breathing on his own.
The child was treated at the scene by UT Health EMS and then flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Dallas by UT Health Air 1 helicopter. The child was released from the hospital Tuesday, May 19.
Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman is a certified Emergency Medical Technician, has been in the fire service for over 25 years, and has served as Chief of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department since 2006.
Jeff Arnswald, Gun Barrel City Manager, commented, “I am extremely proud of the actions our Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman took to save the life on a young drowning victim. His quick thinking resulted in an outstanding outcome and prevented a tragedy.”
