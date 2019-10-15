Fire Fighters from Gun Barrel City Fire Department visited with the children at The Learning Express Station 2 preschool on Harbor Point road Friday Oct. 11, during Fire Prevention Week. Fire Fighter Jordan West talked with the “young people” about what to do if their clothes should catch on fire, and the children practiced how to STOP….DROP….AND ROLL. The children also met and interacted with Gun Barrel City Fighter Blane Arrington who was fully dressed in the bunker gear that fire fighters wear in a fire. The goal was to acquaint the children with what a fire fighter would look like in the event that they had to come into their home and rescue them. The children also met and interacted with the Gun Barrel City Fire Department’s mascot, Sparky played by Lieutenant Jefferson Strauch. At the end of the visit, the children were taken to see Gun Barrel City Fire Engine 51 with the lights and siren on, and as usual, it was the “star of the show”. The school presented the fire department with a thank you card that featured the palm prints of the children. The card will be put on display at the Central Fire Station.
Said Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman, “Our fire department always likes to meet and interact with the local community. Today was very special because we were able to meet with the children our most precious treasure, to help prepare them in the event of a fire. I would like to thank the Learning Express Station 2 School for inviting us and to our fire fighters who participated in the training.”
