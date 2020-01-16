Every few years the City of Gun Barrel City revisits the idea of a city ad valorem tax. The mayor recently wrote an open letter to residents letting them know the item will be back on the ballot during the May election.
“There are residents in Gun Barrel City who are not aware the city does not have a city tax,” GBC Mayor David Skains said.
When the Gun Barrel City charter was written, those appointed to the charter committee agreed to remove a property tax rate as an option and let residents decide if they want to pay for additional services. For over 25 years, residents have rejected the levying of a property tax.
Gun Barrel City, on the southeastern part of Cedar Creek Lake, turned 50 years old in 2019. Its population in 2016 was over 6,000.
This is not the first time the city has faced a challenge in getting the ad valorem tax passed through the voters. In 2015 1239 votes were cast with 971 against a property tax while 268 voted in favor of the tax.
Skains said a call for a vote on levying a city tax by full time residents of Gun Barrel City will be held on May 2, 2020. He said he expects the city council to approve a tax rate of 19 cents per $100 of evaluation of the property. If a resident owns a $100,000 home the tax rate will equal $190 per year.
The mayor said if the city gets the property tax passed the first thing the city will do is hire four to six more firefighters, purchase a new fire truck and repair some of the roads within city limits.
“If citizens say no, we'll have to make the budget work,” Skains said. “No matter how hard it might be.”
Skains said its important the voters get all the correct information and make an informed decision. During the November 2019 city council meeting the council voted to negotiate a contract with a marketing firm to market the ad valorem tax. The council voted for the contract not to exceed $50,000. “The marketing firm can help us get the word out. We don't have the staff to go door to door explaining the benefits to the residents.” Skains said.
In a letter to the citizens Skains wrote,
“As we move into the second decade of the 21st Century, Gun Barrel City continues to attract new commercial and residential residents, as well as short and long term visitors to our community. Increases in population have changed local demographic and continue to place strain on our public safety programs and existing internal and external infrastructure. As a sprawling, urban environment, the ability to provide expected basic services is dependent on having an adequate source of dedicated income.
Gun Barrel City is the second largest city in Henderson County, and is the retail center for many whom reside in the northwest part of the county. Although retail sales have consistently increased over the past two decades, the cost of providing necessary services to the public have grown at a greater rate. Personnel costs, as well as increases in the price of essential and critical equipment continues to negatively affect discretionary spending.
Gun Barrel City is governed by Texas Home Rule, with a Charter Ordinance regulating City Council operations, as well as day-to-day administrative functions. In 1991, the Gun Barrel City Charter Ordinance was amended to eliminate any property assessment fees for the City, with a belief all City funding could be adequately provided solely by local sales tax revenue. Although basic essential services have been provided over the past three decades, rising costs have resulted in the reduction of employees in all Departments, most significantly those providing critical public safety needs.
Many residents of Gun Barrel City struggle every day when traveling on city streets that are nearly impassable during any type of inclement weather. No one has to convince citizens who regularly travel our residential streets that there is need for roadway upgrade or rehabilitation. Current estimates exceed $6,000,000 for immediate repair, rebuild, or rehabilitation for existing roadway surfaces within the City.
Thankfully, a large percentage of City residents never have need for public safety assistance. You may never call 911 for a personal need, and house fires are relatively rare. Currently, Gun Barrel City Fire Department employs ONE paid firefighter for each 24 hours period. At the current salary, it costs more than $63,000 per year to recruit, hire, and retain one firefighter. Any response for service is supplemented by a handful of volunteers, who may or may not be able to respond. A solo firefighter must, by state law, wait for assistance before they can even begin to provide necessary lifesaving efforts to those who may be unable to escape a burning building.
Police services are critical to maintain law and order, and to provide a deterrence to criminal activity. Today, the Gun Barrel City Police Department is half the size it was previously, while the demand for service has grown. With current staffing levels, maximum two officers per shift, the Department functions reactively. Many crimes go unsolved simply for lack of personnel to investigate. During the past couple years, conscious effort to enhance public trust has led to better relationships between police and the community, but so much more is possible.
All residents of Gun Barrel City are entitled to the highest possible level of Safety and Service, a cornerstone of local government responsibility. It seems a select number of critics want to ignore the growing needs of our thriving community by consistently criticizing every effort being made to enhance the quality of life for Gun Barrel City residents. Much of the information being published is grossly inaccurate and deceptive, with the intention of confusing the issues for their own personal agendas. Many who have already publicly stated their opposition to any type of Ad Valorem tax have either previously supported the idea and/or have privately admitted the need in order for the City to remain a viable, prosperous municipality. Residents of Gun Barrel City are entitled to accurate reporting of the facts, to include costs associated with keeping the city safe and functional. Communicating information to a diverse population is very difficult, time consuming, and tedious work. Your city government presently operates at minimal staffing levels every day. During the 2019/2020 budget process, the City Council allocated funds for the sole purpose of engaging with an advertising firm to assist with conveying the facts to support an Ad Valorem campaign. After an exhaustive search, Willow Street Agency was selected to formulate a comprehensive plan to provide information to the electorate of Gun Barrel City. Our desire is for the citizens of Gun Barrel City to have factual information rather than the rants of a couple who call themselves a 'coalition.'
Currently, Gun Barrel City receives NO property tax revenue from any property in the city. Henderson County and Mabank Independent School District receive the majority of property tax revenue collected. Over 90 percent of all cities in Texas have Ad Valorem property taxes, because they are critical in order to continue to provide necessary services to their citizens. Simply stated, Gun Barrel City is experiencing a widening gap between available funding and the ability to provide basic, essential, quality of life services, but in order to bring this subject in the necessary detail, the city council felt the aid of a marketing firm was required to provide the expertise, methods and manpower to provide factual information to our citizens. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.