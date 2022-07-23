Bring your dancing shoes and umbrella to Gun Barrel City Park at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25 for the “Make it Rain” dance party. With the recent drought and the weather so hot, GBC has decided it’s time for their park and residents to get wet.
GBC will be hosting a rain dance in hopes that the dancing and excitement of the day might just bring in some much needed rain for the area. While there, plan to get a little wet as local fire trucks will be brought in to spray water, so it is suggested to bring your own umbrella or better yet, dancing shoes and rain boots.
This event has been received with very mixed reviews as many say that water should be conserved during this time, but GBC has pointed out that this will not be impacting the water levels negatively.
Many, though, are excited to break the summer monotony and have some childlike fun. GBC says that you might even end up on their TikTok feed. You can join them Monday at Gun Barrel City Park which is located at 301 Municipal Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.