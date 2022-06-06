Another school year is behind us and the Gun Barrel City Council honors the graduating class of 2022 in a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Gun Barrel City is in the Mabank Independent School District. A proclamation to be read at the meeting honors the graduates of Mabank High School as well as other seniors across the state and nation.
In part, the document states:
“The City Council of the City of Gun Barrel City, Texas hereby recognizes the achievement of all graduating members of the Class of 2022 and encourages all residents to join us in supporting these students on this important milestone as they enter the next chapters of their lives. We also recognize the passion that parents, grandparents as well as all others who have raised and in anyway positively shaped these young minds and mentored them towards this momentous milestone. Congratulations to you all. You have done a good thing in the world and for this was are thankful.”
During the meeting, the council will also vote to move the regular monthly meeting from June 28 to June 21 because of the mayoral runoff election set for the last Tuesday of the month, which is the usual council slot.
Immediately after the brief council meeting a workshop is scheduled for a presentation from District Attorney Jenny Palmer on the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Henderson County has voted to support the task force, as have the cities of Athens and Chandler. Eustace became the latest to approve a resolution pledging support June 2.
The task force includes the District Attorney’s Office; the County Attorney’s Office; the Sheriff’s Office; the Help Center and Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center; and other stakeholders. The task force will include Sheriff’s deputies embedded at Maggie’s House with prosecutors assigned solely to working crimes and children case.
