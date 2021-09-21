The Gun Barrel City Texas Beautification Committee invites everyone to attend a ceremony honoring COVID-19 victims at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the GBC Municipal Park Monarch Butterfly Garden.
“The event is dedicated to essential workers, medical personnel and first responders who are saving many lives,” said Lana Lockwood, GBCBC member. “A live oak tree, plaque and park bench have been dedicated in their honor. This has been a team effort.”
All of the donations have come from funds raised by the committee. The Cub Scouts will be there to do the color presentation. There will be several speakers and various first responders and essential workers present.
The event will be outdoors and social distancing can be practiced, masks optional. If you have questions, please contactLockwood at 817-360-8699.
