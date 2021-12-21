McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its fall 2021 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention, including Samantha Fiore, Honor Roll, of Gun Barrel City.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the seventh year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Visit www.mcpherson.edu to learn more about McPherson College.
