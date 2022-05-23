The runoff election for Gun Barrel City mayor is set for next month in keeping with rules set by the Texas Election Code.
Election Day will be Saturday, June 28, with Linda Rankin and incumbent David Skains on the ballot. Rankin held the edge in the May 7 election 197 to 165, with Zachary Kennedy receiving 150 votes to force the runoff.
Both early and Election Day voting will be at City Hall, 1716 W. Main St.
Early voting will begin Thursday and Friday and Saturday June 16 through 17 and continue Monday through Friday June 20 through 24. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Administrator Paula Ludtke said since only four people voted for the Gun Barrel City election in Athens May 7, there won't be any voting at the Henderson County Election Office for the runoff.
Meanwhile, GBC canvassed the votes Tuesday and declared the winners of the city council seats.
After the results were declared official, Associate Judge Grace Wallace administered oaths of office for Place 2 Councilwoman Rita Evans and Place 4 Councilwoman Cindy Key, who then took their seats at the podium. Both were unopposed.
Gary Larew was chosen Mayor Pro-tem.
Also at the meeting, outgoing Councilwoman Ann Mullins was recognized by Mayor Skains and presented a plaque for her years of service from 2015 through 2022.
Mullins could not seek another term due to city charter term limits.
