The Gun Barrel City council made it short and sweet Monday evening, with unanimous approval of a an amendment to the budget ordinance with money included to raise employee pay.
Mayor David Skains called the meeting to order and after no discussion asked for the roll call vote. The amendment was to increase revenues and expenditures by $325,729 and move the additional fund balance of $197,481 to the reserve fund account.
The moves bring the total 2021-2022 FY budget to $5,453,940.
The change was smaller than the amount discussed in the March 22 council meeting, when the members considered increasing revenues and expenditures by $350,926. That ordinance included a 15% pay increase for rank-and-file employees and 5% for department heads as well as other items. The amendment required a supermajority and failed to pass due to no votes from two of the members.
City Manager Jeff Arnswald said the proposal was based on a budget comparison of 10 cities similar to GBC in size. He said even if the city does not see an increase in sales tax revenues over the past six months of the fiscal year, the pay increases are already paid for by money already collected.
The amended ordinance states "the governing body finds that conditions have arisen which could not reasonably have been foreseen in the normal process of planning the budget."
Council members Kennith Foster and Rita Evens voted against the proposal.
Foster said he would vote for a raise for city staff but was wary of increasing salaries for administrative and departmental heads.
“We have a lot of money coming in but we have many unknowns,” Foster said.
Evans said she was OK with city employees receiving a pay bump, but was wary of some of the other items included in the expenditures.
