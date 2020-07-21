Gun Barrel City Police are investigating a reported sexual assault Sunday, June 19 in the 400 block of Admiral.
Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and met with the victim, an underage girl who will not be identified.
According to a press release, Officers spoke with several people at the scene who were able to give information to identify the suspect.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
Gun Barrel City PD announced Tuesday it has identified a male suspect and the incident remains under investigation.
A case will be presented to the Henderson County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.