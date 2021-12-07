Around 60 vehicles participated in a Pixar themed parade for Gun Barrel City Saturday evening. Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and Jessie read to the children at the fire station after a spectacular fireworks show.
Gun Barrel City Parade
- Courtesy photos
David Wayne Brooks passed away November 20, 2021 at UT Health Tyler. A memorial will be held at Martin Springs Baptist Church on Dec 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.
