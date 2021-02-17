Gun Barrel City TX- A Second Warming Center to shelter citizens that are unable to stay in their homes due to loss of electricity has been opened.
The Warming Centers are located at:
The Christian Life Church located at 2611 West Main Street.
Liberty Baptist Church located at 141 Manning Street.
Said Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman, “The Gun Barrel City Emergency Operations Center is continuing to monitor the need for shelters for citizens due to the loss of electricity. In addition to the Churches listed above, the city has several other Churches that have offered to shelter citizens should the need arise. Each shelter has a capacity limit which fluctuates as citizens come to the shelter for warmth and others leave as they find other warm places to stay. Please be flexible if you arrive a shelter that is full. You will be given the name of one that is open nearby. We are very appreciative of our Faith Community stepping up to care for our citizens during this time of need. Please wear face covering and practice social distancing.”
###
For more information contact:
Lt. Michael Bradley (Media Inquiries Only)
Telephone: 214-585-9074
