The Gun Barrel City Council will consider the official canvass of votes from the May 7 election, Monday.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall. After the votes become official a runoff mayoral election can be set for Linda Rankin and incumbent David Skains.
Voters cast 169 votes for Skains, 197 votes for Rankin and 149 votes for Zachary Kennedy.
The 2022 state election calendar states that a runoff can be conducted Monday, May 30 through July 5. It must be from the 20th day to the 48th day after the canvass.
Skains has been mayor for the past four years which have filled with news of proposed major developments in the city. He was formerly president of the Economic Development Corporation and as mayor, he and the council have been presented several issues regarding Economic Development and plans for lakefront projects.
“With the help of the EDC, we have new businesses moving into our city, including assisted living, medical facilities and new homes,” Skains said in his 2020 announcement for re-election.
Skains has an auction business in Gun Barrel City.
Rankin is a native Texan, born and raised in Abilene. Her education included graduating from Abilene High, attending Texas Tech University as a Honors Biology Major, and graduating back in Abilene at McMurry University with a B.S. in Science, with a Biology major and Chemistry minor.
After graduation, she began her career as the manager of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. She moved to Dallas in 1985, and graduated from the Richardson Court Reporting Institute in 1990.
Following a few years of court reporting, Rankin began working in various law firms involved in Texas law firms and later an international firm.
After moving to Cedar Creek Lake, she became president of the EDC before running for the Place 5 seat on the city council in 2015.
