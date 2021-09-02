The City of Gun Barrel recently honored National “Be Kind to Humankind Week,” during which, city employee Brook Atkinson, Social Media/Staff Support, and City Secretary Janet Dillard coordinated seven days of spreading love through the community with small acts of kindness.
“It was a ton of fun,” Atkinson stated.
The city employees went to a different place each day with a theme.
On Lend-a-Hand Wednesday, they helped Walmart shoppers load groceries and return buggies.
Thoughtful Thursday they visited multiple businesses, including doctors’ offices, delivering a goodie bag and note of thanks.
Friend-a-Foe Friday included Super Mario Brothers Mario and Luigi teaming up with the bad guy Wario to assist students from their cars at Lakeview Elementary.
Speak Kind Saturday they sent out a huge hug through social media via kind words expressing thanks to all of the community for being a special group of people in a special place.
Motorist Consideration Monday featured Mr. Potato Head and the Planet Pizza Alien standing on Main Street reminding drivers to smile and be friendly.
Touch-a-Heart Tuesday closed the week with lunch delivery to local first responders and city employees.
