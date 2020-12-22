Gun Barrel City is seeking applicants to fill a vacant council seat that is up for election in May 2021.
City Secretary Janet Dillard said Place 3 (West) Councilman Greg Aiello turned in a letter of resignation last week for personal reasons.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter in the city and shall have resided in the west district of the city for at least six months. Applications can be picked up at City Hall or requested by e-mail at jdillard@gunbarrelcity.net.
Applications must be returned to the city secretary by Jan. 15. Qualified applicants will be interviewed in open session by the City Council on Jan. 26.
Aiello was elected in May, 2019, receiving 56% of the vote in a two person race. He entered the election after an 11-year career in the U.S. Navy. After moving to Gun Barrel City he served on the Park and Recreation Board as the Vice Chairman.
The Place 3 (West) seat is one of three up for election in May. The other are the Place 1 seat held by Richard Yaws and Linda Rankin in Place 5.
Gun Barrel City's council has an unusual structure. The five members are chosen for two year terms. The city is divided into two districts, one east and one west. The dividing line is Prairie Creek. Two members are chosen from the east and two from the west. One council member and the mayor are elected at large.
