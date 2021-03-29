James Hunt received a Certificate of Commendation from Gun Barrel City for his “selfless and unwavering commitment to helping others during a very stressful and dangerous time.”
Mayor David Skains commended him for providing help to citizens in need and compassionately helping others and called him an outstanding citizen and neighbor.
Hunt provided and delivered free firewood to help people caught off guard with the five-day power and water outages faced by many during Winter Storm Uri. He and his team repaired plumbing and delivered water as well.
Thank you, James Hunt for your ability to answer a cry for help by your friends and neighbors. Well done.
