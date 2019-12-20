The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a report of debris collapsing on a construction track-hoe around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the 800 block of East Main Street in Gun Barrel City.
Upon arrival, first responders found the cab of the large trackhoe where the operator is located covered in large chunks of concrete.
Rescuers from the Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments along with UT EMS were able to free the track-hoe operator after about 10 minutes. UT Health EMS transported the worker to UT Health Hospital in Tyler for evaluation and treatment.
According to Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman, “The track-hoe operator was attempting to load concrete materials that have been removed from roadways into a dump truck when the accident occurred. The heavy equipment operator was very fortunate today that he was not more seriously injured. I want to commend Captain Jacob Raney of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Officers Zach Kenney, James Covey, and Sergeant Kenneth Evans of the Gun Barrel City Police Department and the UT EMS Medics Pat McWhorter, and Michael Pierce, for their excellent work in rescuing the operator.”
The track-hoe was heavily damaged. There were no injuries to first responders.
