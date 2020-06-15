A pre-dawn structure fire in Gun Barrel City severely damaged two homes on Monday, fire officials said.
The residents were able to escape without injuries. The Gun Barrel City Fire Department reported they responded to a structure fire at 4:29 a.m. on Monday, in the 100 block of Lake Shadow Drive. Upon arrival, fire fighters found three residential structures close together with two of them engulfed in flames. Two of the structures sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. Fire Fighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the third structure. The family’s pet dog was unable to escape the burning structure and was located by fire fighters.
Due to the intensity of the fire, The Gun Barrel City Fire Department requested assistance from Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Depart-ments. Both departments provided manpower and water that were critical in saving the third residence. UT Health EMS was on scene and treated a fire fighter that experienced heat related illness. The fire fighter was treated by EMS and released back to duty. The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and is assisting the displaced residents.
“I would like to the Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Depart-ments for their response to our mutual aid request this morning. Without their support this morning, we would have not been able to save the third residence,” said Gun Barrel City Fire Department Captain Jacob Raney.
