The Cedar Creek Lake area is quickly becoming a booming, fast growing community. One company, YNS Development of Dallas, is pursuing plans to create Pier 334, a $19 million dollar multi-level entertainment complex as you enter the city.
The tri-level venue will offer an impressive presence in the Big Chief area on Highway 334. Floor to ceiling windows, boat slips, a 4,000 square foot restaurant, food court and entertainment options are all planned overlooking Cedar Creek Lake.
Outdoor areas will feature a splash park and amphitheater with water views. For those who enjoy entertaining, Pier 334 will also function as an event venue.
YNS Development of Dallas designed the project and is currently partnering with the GBC Economic Development Corporation. Talks are set to continue in April with Henderson County and Gun Barrel City as plans are made to move forward.
Entertainment of this scale has the likely potential to draw further economic development, tourism and tax revenue to the area. Growth from the Dallas County area has been spilling into neighboring Lake Areas such as Lake Ray Hubbard and Lewisville. Some see Henderson County being prime for that kind of development.
If you would like more information please call 903-887-1899 or email the EDC at admin@gbcedc.com.
