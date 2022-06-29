Gun Barrel City voters returned to the polls for a runoff Tuesday and re-elected Mayor David Skains for another two-year term.
Skains, who had trailed in the municipal election in May, finished the runoff with 234 votes to 196 for Linda Rankin.
“I appreciate the opportunity to finish what we've started,” Skains said in a post-election statement.
Most of his margin came in the early voting where he held a 158 to 120 edge. Election Day votes broke down 61 to 60 in favor of Skains.
The voter turnout was 9.25%, with 430 of those 4,648 registered casting ballots.
Rankin had the edge after the May 7 count in which she polled 197 votes to 165 for Skains. The 145 for Zachary Kennedy prevented a majority for either of the leading candidates.
Skains has been in office for two terms in which the city has seen the beginnings of major developments, including the lakeside Pier 334 development and a new community center. He was previously president of the Economic Development Corporation.
Skains said in announcing for re-election for his second term in 2020 that he had learned it would take longer than two years in office to accomplish his goals for the city.
Skains will serve his next term with five council members. Place 1 Councilman Richard Yaws, Place 3 Gary Larew and Place 5 Kennith Foster have terms running through May 2024. The remaining council members, Place 2 Rita Evans and Place 4 Cindy Key, have terms that end in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.