An ordinance amending the current Gun Barrel City budget to allow salary increases for police and other city employees failed to get the necessary votes Tuesday.
The item needed a 4-1 super majority to pass, but gathered only three yes votes and two no.
The way the amendment was worded was to increase revenues and expenditures by $350,926, bringing the total 2021-2022 fiscal year budget to $5,479,137 and to allocate those funds to the various departments.
City Manager Jeff Arnswald said the amendment would fund a 15% pay raise for each of the city rank and file employees. Also included was a 5% increase for department heads. He said if the department heads do not get a salary increase, it will cause an imbalance between the rank and file workers and their supervisors.
Arnswald said GBC has enjoyed a period of growth and has been prospering when some cities are struggling. Meanwhile residents are dealing with higher prices.
"Inflation is at a 40 year high," Arnswsald said. "Many of our city employees are not 40 years old. They've never experienced this kind of inflation."
Arnswald said the proposal was based on a budget comparison of 10 cities similar to GBC in size. He said even if the city does not see an increase in sales tax revenues over the past six months of the fiscal year, the pay increases are already paid for by money already collected.
When Mayor David Skains called for a vote, Council Members Gary LeRew, Anne Mullins and Richard Yaws voted in favor, while Rita Evans and Kennith Foster opposed the change.
Before the vote, Foster said although the city has been prospering, things could change in a hurry.
"I don't want to come in next year and look at the layoffs," Foster said.
On another item, Arnswald said when attempting to replace the city animal control officer, he became aware that the pay scale for that position in Gun Barrel City did not match the demands of the position and said the pay should be equal to that of a Code Enforcement Officer. The item passed unanimously.
