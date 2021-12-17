Santa’s sleigh had lights and sirens this year. The Gun Barrel City Police, Fire, city personnel and community came together Saturday afternoon, entering the neighborhood with Christmas music blaring through the PA systems, and staying well into the night for the annual Mabelle's Toy Drive.
Elves in uniforms of blue delivered toys, joy and care to local children. The group of volunteers drove the streets passing out as many toys as they could until they ran out.
"It was evident by all the smiles and ‘thank you’s’ that the event was an overwhelming success," said Jeff Arnswald, Gun Barrel City Manager. "When the night wrapped up, the toy boxes were emptied and the volunteers finished with a sense of joy and satisfaction."
The event began in 2018, according to Arnswald. The idea was based on creating a bridge between public servants and the community of trust, by driving the streets, from this delivering toys to Gun Barrel City’s children was born.
Donations are collected at several venues during November and December, with the majority of toys collected by police and fire personnel at Walmart. Toys and cash donations are accepted for several weeks, then sorted and prepared for delivery.
The concept is intended to be random, adding a sense of spontaneity and giving without conditions.
"Overwhelming support from the community has provided the opportunity for the program to grow, and all those who participate truly are appreciative and excited to give back to their community," Arnswald said. "It’s hard putting a number on the amount of people we see but I can tell you we had the opportunity to brighten the evening for several hundred children. The looks on the kiddos faces makes every minute worth it!"
The givers gain as much as the recipients from this annual tradition.
"I want to thank every single person that volunteered with the collection, delivery and the most important part, the donations," said Dennis Lowe, volunteer firefighter.
"If it wasn’t for the business owners and kind hearted citizens none of this would be possible."
Gun Barrel has several events through the year that give back to the community. To keep current on what is happening, please like the City of Gun Barrel Facebook Page.
