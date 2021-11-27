After being canceled in 2020, the Gun Barrel City Christmas Parade returns Saturday, Dec. 4, with Pixar the theme.
The parade will start at the Wal-Mart parking lot at 6 p.m. and end at Gun Barrel City Park, where it will be followed by a fireworks show.
Organizations and businesses entering floats are encouraged to draw upon the universe of characters and ideas made popular in Pixar animation. All floats and entries in the five categories will be judged. First prize is a $125 award. They'll be judged on creativity, attractiveness, music and the use of theme and lights. The entry fee is one, new unwrapped toy.
Entries can be in the form of floats, cars, bands, or people walking. The participants will start lining up at 3 p.m., with the judging beginning at 5 p.m.
Last year, the parade was just days away when organizers decided to opt for safety and cancel the proceedings. This year, they're hoping the extra time off will just heighten the anticipation.
On Nov. 30, 2020, GBC, with COVID cases climbing, issued a statement, "Gun Barrel City apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages all our citizens to exercise recommended protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
This year, parade goers are encouraged to consider the still present possibility of COVID-19 in the area. They are asked to practice social distancing, wash and sanitize hands and a mask is recommended.
