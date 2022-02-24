The Gun Barrel City Council changed the wording of its animal control ordinance Tuesday to specify dogs as the animals termed illegal to run at large.
City Manager Jeff Arnswald said the ordinance stated that it was illegal to allow “animals” to run loose.
“By changing the word animal to dogs, we make dogs at large unlawful,” Arnswald said. “We don’t take the cats out of discretion of the animal control officer to impound them, they are just not unlawful.”
Arnswald said making it unlawful for cats to run at large would essentially require the owners to lock them in the house.
“Anyone who owns a cat knows you don’t put it in the back yard and expect it to remain in the back yard,” he said.
Last year, GBC answered more than 500 calls for animal control and more than 600 the year before.
“We were one of the few cities that took cats, and cats were about 47% of our intake,” Arnswald said.
In other action, the city approved a contract with Henderson County, not to exceed $2,700 to conduct the May 7 city election. GBC will elect a mayor and the Place 2 and Place 4 council members.
On another item, the council voted to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a new multi-purpose building. The bill was signed into law March 11 and Gun Barrel City has received ARPA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The ARPA rules are specific in limiting the purposes for which cities may spend the funds.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement with Precinct 2 for the county to provide up to $5,000 in labor and equipment to provide needed services for the city. With the agreement in place the county can respond quickly in cases such as cleanup following a storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.