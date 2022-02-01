A request for change in zoning allowing a multi-million dollar development on Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City won city council approval Tuesday.
The change is for 10.69 acres belonging to Ceigen Gun Barrel City. The LLC was filed with the state Oct. 12. There was no discussion from the council before they voted unanimously to allow the change from just south of State Highway 334.
The agreement allows for multi-family dwellings, including condominiums and a marina, plus
a restaurant and bar strictly for use by the residents and their guests.
The development is planned to have 266 dwelling units and numerous amenities.
Tuesday's vote amends an item passed on Sept. 28, changing the zoning of the property. Later the council ruled that an amendment was needed to further specify the need for planned development district zoning and to more clearly describe the proposed project.
The developers must now submit a site plan and get it approved before there can be any construction.
On another agenda item, the council approved an agreement with East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District action to supply to the city park.
City Manager Jeff Arnswald said the sewer lines would be connected to restrooms in two locations. One is the amphitheater and the other is near the tennis courts. There is already water running to the park.
The new sewer line will run approximately 1,590 feet to the amphitheater and an additional 875 feet from the T of the amphitheater to the tennis court.
In other action, the council officially called a municipal election for May 7. The voters will select a mayor and council members from Place 2 and Place 4. Candidates must apply by 4 p.m., Feb. 18.
Mayor David Skains said there will not be early voting in Gun Barrel City. Voters can use the locations in Seven Points and Eustace.
