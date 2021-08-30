Fueled by a strong retail element, the Gun Barrel City Council approved a balanced $5,128,211 budget Tuesday that contains an estimated 15% increase in sales tax revenue.
“Being the largest retail center on Cedar Creek Lake, with several national retailers provides consistent, daily opportunities for residents of the region to visit and patronize our local businesses,” City Manager Jeff Arnswald said.
Budgeted expenditures for 2021 totaled $4,379,381. Arnswald said the council was extremely conservative in crafting the 2021 budget because of the uncertainty of the effect the COVID-19 outbreak would have on the economy.
The new budget includes an additional 5% for personnel compensation and 2% for retirement.
The city has included several capital improvement projects for the coming year. Those include constructing to bathrooms at the city park and improvements to the police and fire department facilities.
Additions include a rescue boat for the fire department, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus for firefighters and a storm warning system for the east side of the city.
The budget provides funds for five pickups, two police vehicles and two mowers.
A major change is an upgrade of the emergency communications system which includes a microwave tower, equipment and software.
The largest General Fund expenditure is $1,751,343 for the police department. A total of $862,637 was allocated for the fire department. The budget includes $715,895 for city streets.
A five-year capital improvement program is also included in the budget. The total for 2021-2022 is $855,455. For the following three years, money is included from the American Rescue Plan, allocated to the city for COVID-19 relief. The amount for each year is $1,538,000. Just how the money will be spent has not been determined. The city has projected $91,000 for year five of the plan.
