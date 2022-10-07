The veteran-owned and operated Yellow Boots Gun and Knife Show is coming this weekend to the Cain Center Athens and it will not only have gun and knife dealers, but it will also have a lot of collectibles, ammunition, individual sellers, knife enthusiasts, gold/silver opportunities, and more.
Show Organizer Mike Rohus said he wants to do shows that “bring out the old guns that your granddaddy had and you and your dad hunted with,” and he said hopes that as families come to the event, parents can point out specific guns that bring up memories like old Colts and Winchesters.
Patrons can also purchase 10 and 100 ounce silver bars and gold in all denominations, visit with Western author Bert Lindsey and a Canton Girl Scout troop.
The last gun and knife show in Athens was more than four years ago, and this one will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
There will be police at the door to check and tie any weapons brought in. Concealed carry is not permitted at this show and all federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.
Entrance is $8 and children 10 and under are free at the Cain Center 915 S. Palestine St. Athens. For more information, contact 903-896-7432 or mikerohus@icloud.com.
