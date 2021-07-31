Don Huffines, former State Senator and current candidate for Republican gubernatorial nomination, will be speaking at the Henderson County Republican Party County Executive Committee meeting on Monday, Aug. 2. The meeting is open to the public, with no admission charge.
Huffines was born and raised in Dallas alongside his three brothers, where he learned the value of a hard day’s work early in life. He comes from a long line of Texas entrepreneurs and grew up greasing cars for the family business, Huffines Motor Company, for $2 an hour. After graduating from the University of Texas with a B.B.A. in Finance, Don and his twin brother Phillip started Huffines Communities in 1985—a large real-estate development company in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that they still own today. Don is widely respected and recognized in the Dallas community as a leader of integrity and professionalism. A generous philanthropist, Don supports nonprofits such as Dallas-area pregnancy centers and wildlife conservation groups. He is an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He and his wife of 36 years, Mary Catherine, have five adult children, Colin, Devin, Terence, Deirdre, and Russell. They also have two grandchildren, and two more are on the way.
During his two legislative sessions, Huffines earned a reputation for being one of Texas’ most conservative lawmakers.
The meeting will include Party business, talking about the upcoming Constitutional Amendment elections, and discussing various proposed resolutions. Topics of the resolutions to be discussed include supporting an audit of the 2020 Presidential Election in Texas’ seven largest cities, and supporting Henderson County becoming a sanctuary for the unborn. Any attendee will be able to speak on any of the issues, but only Precinct Chairs may vote.
"We want citizens of Henderson County to come see how their Republican Party works, and be involved in the process" said Daniel Hunt, Chairman of the Henderson County Republican Party. “The best way to effect the positive change you want is to get involved and get active.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available for free. Yard signs will be available for purchase, and donations to the Party will be accepted.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you can contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.