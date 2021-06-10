The Henderson County Republican Party had special guest Chad Prather Monday night at its Executive Committee Meeting. Almost 200 people attended of all ages to hear the internet personality speak.
He talked about various topics, including the importance of allowing people to vote on matters instead of being dictated to by their elected officials. He is running for Texas governor in 2022.
Prather rose to internet fame with a dash cam, speaking to people while sitting in traffic. His humorous ways of communicating on life, right leaning politics and current events sent him to viral fame in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.