They came to turn a few shovels full of soil in the hot July sun, but in the process shared stories of days gone by. Friday, ground was broken at Baggett Park for a memorial in honor of African-American students who attended school during the era of segregation.
“This really is nice,” Larry West said of the renovated park on North Hamlett Street, named after O.D. Baggett, the county’s first Black justice of the peace.
West is the president of the Building Athens Together Committee who formulated the idea of the memorial to leave a tangible legacy to the generations of youngsters who were educated on Blackshear, Fisher, and Bishop Heights school campuses.
On Friday, there were memories of teachers who taught their pupils how to be good students, good citizens and propelled them to later success. They did it with less than the best in facilities and facilities and supplies.
“The books always had a few pages torn out of them,” West said.
There were memories of walking to school, climbing a red clay hill that was almost impassible during the rainy season. There was talk of football championships, victories won using hand-me-down equipment.
West said much of the memorabilia, such as sports trophies were lost when the students were integrated into the Athens Independent School District in the late 1960s.
He said he got the idea of the memorial a few years ago when he spoke at the Veteran’s Memorial at the East Texas Arboretum. He thought of a listing of the names of all of the students who attended those schools through the years, the faculty who taught them and others they could recall who drove buses or lent their services in other ways.
West presented the idea to the Athens City Council in October of 2020 and the idea continued to pick up steam into the new year.
The memorial will remind future generations, Black and white, of the challenges so many students faced and overcame, in schools that live only in memory. A spot on the northeast side of the park grounds has been set aside for the structure which will hold nearly 2,000 names.
The legacy of the schools goes back almost a century. Blackshear High School was accredited in 1924. The school was renamed in honor of R.C. Fisher a few years later. Fisher had done much to enhance the school during his time there before his sudden death at age 44. The school closed in 1966.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.