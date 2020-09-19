Groom & Sons in Athens will be awarding a $500 shopping spree to lucky locals.
“Two winners will be selected,” said Margie Bynum, marketing manager for Groom & Sons. “Winners will be able to select $500 worth of merchandise from the Fall Merchandise Catalogue.”
To enter to win, stop by Groom & Sons at 219 S. Palestine St. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The contest ends Nov. 10.
