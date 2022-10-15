10-15-22 Groom & Sons.jpg

Courtesy photo

Groom & Sons' Hardware in Mabank held a Re-Grand Opening Oct. 7 at the Mabank location. Groom and Sons' has been in business since 1948, and have locations in Athens, Dallas, Longview, Mabank, and Tawakoni. To mark the occasion, the company was presented with a flag from Congressman Lance Gooden’s office.

