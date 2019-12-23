Family Peace Project launched its unique 'Grinched' fundraiser last week. In an effort to spread Christmas cheer and increase donations local businesses are getting Grinched.
Sponsors can elect to have the Grinch appear at their business or another business by making donations. He will create a photo opportunity and come bearing candy canes. When people are tired of his “bah humbug” attitude they can pay to have him leave, or visit another business. Donations come in four stages of $25, $50, $75 and $100. These funds provide everything from a case of diapers to a birthday party.
Marlena Taylor has stepped up to coordinate this event as a FPP part-time community liaison, which they are excited to announce. So far the event has raised around $1,000 worth of donations to the group.
”As the Grinch visits your place of business, we hope you will consider the needs of these victims and their families. We look forward to the communities continued support in 2020 as The Family Peace Project continues to thrive,” said Michelle Robinson, Board of Directors, President in a previous interview.
For those who just aren't fond of the mean ole grinch, they can provide Grinch insurance.
“Everyone has played along quite well. The most fun was being sent to Grinch other businesses,” Taylor said.
Businesses that have had the green guy come and spread holiday cheer so far have been Reigning Jewels, Salon Nava, Army Navy Pawn, Nine Zero Three Salon, Sprint, AT&T, KC Party Supplies, Athens Screen Print, Air Gas, Air Services, Coles, LindCare, Kathy's Boutique, First State Bank, Welcome Back R.V., Merle Norman, Athens Sale Barn, and Hannigan Smith with more to come.
The Family Peace Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit faith based organization that works to protect, educate, assist, care and empower victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Henderson County. We will continue to provide emergency services and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence.” Robinson said.
The event will run from Dec. 20 to 26. If you would like to Grinch a local business, please contact Family Peace Project at 903-677-9177 or visit its website at https://www.familypeaceproject.org/
”The Family Peace Project is excited for the start of 2020!” Robinson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.