Family Peace Project is asking for your help spreading Christmas cheer to their residents by donating in a fun way. Local businesses may get a visit from the Grinch this season.
Sponsors can elect to have the Grinch appear at their business or another business by making donations. He will create a photo opportunity and come bearing candy canes. If you would like him to go away you can donate one of three amounts.
Candy Cane Sponsors $25, this will purchase a case of diapers for a child in shelter.
Roast Beast Sponsor $50, this amount helps replace items left behind while fleeing domestic violence.
Whoville Sponsor $75, Provides emergency shelter for family before they are transferred to the shelter
CindyLou Sponsor $100, provides a birthday party with cake and gifts to a child in the shelter.
Along with these options comes the opportunity to provide Grinch Insurance to avoid being Grinched by another business. All donations over $50 include this.
”As the Grinch visits your place of business, we hope you will consider the needs of these victims and their families. We look forward to the communities continued support in 2020 as The Family Peace Project continues to thrive,” said Michelle Robinson, Board of Directors, President.
The event will run from Dec. 20 to 26. If you would like to Grinch a local business, please contact Family Peace Project at 903-677-9177 or visit its website at https://www.familypeaceproject.org/
The Family Peace Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit faith based organization that works to protect, educate, assist, care and empower victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Henderson County.
Robinson said, ”The Family Peace Project is excited for the start of 2020! We have recently relocated our home office back to our original location and are excited to announce that Marlena Taylor has joined our team again as part time community liaison. Cynthia Robles continues as our full time advocate. We will continue to provide emergency services and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence.”
