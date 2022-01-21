The bleak months of winter, coupled with the sense of loss, can make the first of the year a struggle. With that in mind, First Baptist Church Athens announces the beginning of GriefShare Support groups.
The two groups begin Monday, Jan. 24 and will end Monday, April 25. The morning group meets from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., while the evening group meets from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m..
“Loss has been everywhere this year, but the loss of a family member is especially difficult.” Generations Minister Gwen Richardson said.
GriefShare offers support, help and encouragement to those who have experienced a life-changing loss.
“If you know someone who has lost a loved one, please tell them about GriefShare,” Richardson said.
To register, or learn more go to griefshare.org, or www.lovingtheworld.com.
There are GriefShare groups meeting each year around the world. Richardson said, unfortunately, the Athens 2021 meetings were canceled because the surge of COVID-19 that hit about the time the sessions would have begun. The impact of COVID, which has killed nearly 400 in Henderson County, has left many families dealing with the unexpected loss of family and close friends.
The GriefShare website describes the support groups as “people who understand your hurts, emotions, and painful experiences.”
When someone you love dies, it’s common to feel isolated. In GriefShare, you’ll find that you are not alone, that there are others who understand what you are going through.”
Grief is part of the healing process. In the sessions, you’ll learn how to go through a healthy season of grieving, then begin transitioning to emotional and spiritual wholeness.
Richardson describes the Generations Ministry as reaching out to empty-nesters and above. Several activities, such as GriefShare fall under the umbrella of the ministry.
