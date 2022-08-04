Rev. Charles Kimble, retired United Methodist pastor, will begin a grief support group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. This free support group is open to anyone.
This gathering will be on “Working through Life’s Changes: Becoming Whole Again.” At this meeting the next meeting dates will be decided.
In addition to serving seven churches since 1994, Rev. Kimble has had additional training and experience in Pastoral Care, having been Hospital Chaplain at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and now Hospice/Bereavement Chaplain at Hospice of East Texas since 2021. He has conducted grief work- shops and held grief support groups. We are blessed to have him coming to Frankston to offer help and encouragement to anyone who is grieving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.