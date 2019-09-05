Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Athens recently announced the opening of its new 120 bed facility located at 121 Commons Dr. It officially moved its residents Tuesday, Aug. 27, and accepted new residents Wednesday, Aug. 28. “We would love the opportunity to take care of you or your loved one,” said Ashley Morris, Business Development Specialist. “We welcome you to come in and take a tour to see our state of the art facility. We proudly continue to serve the community of Athens.” If you would like more information about the facility, call 903-677-3434.
