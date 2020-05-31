Courtesy photo Due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel regulations, the Maui beach nuptials of Emily Green, daughter of Penny and Bob Green of Dallas, and Justin Dale, son of Suzanne and Randy Dale of Dallas and grandson of Charles Dale and the late Barbara Dale of Athens, moved east to Lake Athens. Underneath the canopy of established oak trees in the Dale lake yard, the couple exchanged their personal wedding vows May 26 in the company of immediate family members. Eric Green, brother of the bride, officiated the ceremony followed by champagne toasts, dancing, and dinner on the neighbor’s extensive deck. The newlywed couple and family hope to travel to Maui in the near future to complete the celebration.