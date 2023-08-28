By Jennifer Browning
Henderson County United Way's Great Gatsby Night Gala annual fundraiser will be a 20s-themed evening to remember from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. The United Way is excited to celebrate the county and all the wonderful things that the community is doing and proceeds from the evening benefit 17 local partner non-profit agencies.
The gala will feature dinner, dancing and entertainment with Two Danes Productions, Reigning Jewels Champagne Diamond Pull, champagne diamond toast, coffee bar, cigar roller, Allen Family Dentistry presents Magic Mirror Photo Selfie Station, and Charleston Dance Lessons.
There will also be a live and silent auction with several fun and unique items to bid on to raise money for the partner agencies.
Donations are still being accepted and United Way stated online, “The more items we have, the more money we can raise, so we're asking for your help.”
Individual tickets are available for $150 and there are multiple table sponsorships available, but space is limited.
More information on sponsorships and tickets can be found at www.biddingforgood.com/unitedwayhc/unitredwayhc-4 or call 903-288-2808.
The Gala will be hosted at El Agave Event Center located at 3569 County Road 1402, Malakoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.