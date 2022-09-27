The Captain James Burleson Chapter, National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the James Pinckney Henderson Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, will host a grave marking ceremony for Private James Albert Rice, Veteran of the War of 1812 and Citizen of the Republic of Texas, in Elm Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at County Road 2708 in Van Zandt County.
The War of 1812, often called America’s Second War of Independence, is credited with establishing the United States as an international power and opening the Western frontier to expansion.
Rice served in Captain Pillow’s Company, 2nd Regiment West Tennessee Volunteers during the War of 1812. Rice moved to Texas in 1822 and was a loyal citizen of the Republic of Texas.
Rice was born in January 1800 in Tennessee. He married Jane Smith and they had eight children together. He died April 9, 1877, having lived a long life of 77 years, and was buried in Elm Grove Cemetery, in southern Van Zandt County, near Roddy, Texas.
Descendants and the community are invited to attend.
For information about the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, visit www.usdaughters1812.org/ or the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, visit 111.drtinfo.org/.
For information membership in USD1812 and DRT, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com.
