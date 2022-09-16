The Southside Henderson County Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for a new specialized washer/extractor designed to remove carcinogens and other contaminants from personal protective equipment worn by firefighters.
In recent years, fire agencies have become increasingly aware of the hazards associated with wearing contaminated gear. Southside Henderson County VFD wanted to ensure the safety of its firefighters and took advantage of the grant to address the important issue.
Previously, the department washed its gear by hand with fire hoses and brushes. The carcinogens that are on PPE are very harmful and washing by hand is not as effective.
Southside Henderson County VFD is always looking for new members. It holds meetings at the fire station at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Monday. Anyone interested can meet at the department.
As a member agency of the Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M Forest Service administers the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program and is committed to protecting lives, property and
natural resources. The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by the Texas Legislature and provides cost-share funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.