The Henderson County Library has been very busy in spite of the temporary shut down, adapting with new ways to reach book lovers everywhere. One thing that helped make this possible was a generous $6,000 grant to the Friends of the Henderson County Library by the Edwin A. “Blue” and Janice Owen Miller Charitable Fund at East Texas Communities Foundation.
“While the library was closed to the public, we continued to provide programming virtually,” said Michelle Zenor, library director. “We have been open to the public since June 1.”
In the meantime, the library offered extensions of their story times virtually.
"If you follow HCL on Facebook you will see our craft time videos,” she said. “There are also private groups for baby time, story time, book club etc.”
The library has started its own YouTube channel as well, under Henderson County Library.
The grant will assist in the virtual experience of the library by funding the electronic resources available through the Libby app. This free app allows library patrons to download books and audiobooks at no cost. Just like checking out books from the library, people will have access to the downloaded items for two weeks.
“The Henderson County Library is proud to offer our community e-books in addition to the traditional books and programs that have been offered by the library for one hundred years,” she said.
According to the HCL, during the two months COVID-19 closure, more than 2,200 books were downloaded using HCL cards on the Libby app. This was an increase of 29% from the same time last year.
“Electronic resources are an important component of today’s public library collections,” Zenor stated. “The Henderson County Library is proud to offer our community e-books in addition to the traditional books and programs that have been offered by the library for 100 years.”
This particular organization has donated to the HCL for four years.
Another way the library funds these special programs is through book sales. Friends of the Henderson County Library meet at 1:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the library.
Proceeds from their book sales support the library’s summer programming, as well as various library initiatives including staff scholarships, collection development, and centennial celebrations.
A library card is free for anyone living in Henderson County. Library hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Everyone has a temperature check upon entry and there is a time limit in order to accommodate everyone without excessive gathering.
The library is located at 121 S. Prairieville St, Athens.
