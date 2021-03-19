The Athens Economic Development Corporation awarded a Community Development Grant Tuesday morning to the non-profit organization Art Matters operating as 211 Gallery.
These grants are targeted at supporting cultural, sports, fitness, entertainment and community projects that attract resident and visitor participation and contribute to quality of life, business development and growth of Athens sales tax revenues.
From humble beginnings nearly nine years ago, 211 Gallery has expanded its consortium of local and regional artists from just over a handful to over 40 representing a variety of fine art including sculpture, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, assemblage, stained glass, and more.
Located at 211 N. Palestine, the gallery has displayed artwork available for sale, held juried art exhibitions, offered art instruction workshops, invited student and scout tours of the gallery, hosted summer art classes for children, supported local events such as Art on the Bricks and Shop Small Saturday, promoted Youth Art Month by hosting an annual Teen/Tweens art show in March and coordinated activities with the Athens Farmers Market.
The grant funds will be used to elevate the aesthetics of the gallery by installing new flooring and appropriate lighting in the front rooms. When the project is completed, the community will be invited to a special event to celebrate the face lift!
